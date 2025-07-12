Tribal Football
Man Utd confirm Fredricson, Obi plans with new shirt numbers

Manchester United youngsters Tyler Fredricson and Chido Obi have been handed new shirt numbers.

Defender Fredricson and striker Obi both tastest first team action for United last season.

Fredricson, 20, is moving from No55 to No33, while Obi moves from the No56 and now will wear the No32.

Fredricson made his Premier League debut against Wolves, while also making a start away at Brentford.

Meanwhile, Obi made his debut at Tottenham in February.

