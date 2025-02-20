Tribal Football
Man Utd co-owners in Tottenham talks over ending sponsorship
Manchester United owners Ineos have entered discussions with Tottenham to terminate their sponsorship agreement ahead of schedule.

The company, owned by Manchester United’s part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, initially signed a five-year deal with Spurs in 2022 to promote the Grenadier 4x4.

However, reports now suggest both parties are in talks for an early exit, with ESPN describing the negotiations as “amicable.”

The agreement has featured Ineos branding throughout Tottenham’s stadium but could soon be dissolved.

This follows news that New Zealand Rugby is taking legal action against Ineos after the firm prematurely ended a separate £3.7million-a-year sponsorship deal.

