Eriksen thanks fans and delivers Man Utd fitness update

Paul Vegas
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has thanked fans for their messages after he missed Sunday's defeat at Tottenham.

United manager Ruben Amorim stated afterwards that given Eriksen's heart condition, they had the be careful with the Dane when he contracts a virus given the potential of an elevated heart rate.

Eriksen has now taken to social media to thank fans for their concern: "I would like to thank everyone for the messages I received after missing the Spurs match.

"I was hit by one of the viruses that many do at this time of year. Nothing serious and soon ready to come back to training."

 Eriksen in 2021 suffered a cardiac arrest during the European Championships and has since been fitted with an ICD. 

