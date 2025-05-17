Tribal Football
Most Read
Galatasaray steal march on rivals in Osimhen battle; Napoli talks at advanced stage
Liverpool join race for wantaway Chelsea forward
Real Madrid eye raid for SECOND Liverpool defender
Real Madrid agree £50 million deal for Dean Huijsen

Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe loses 25% of wealth in year

Paul Vegas
Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe loses 25% of wealth in year
Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe loses 25% of wealth in yearAction Plus
Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has lost 25 per cent of his wealth over the past 12 months.

Ratcliffe bought a 27 per cent stake in United in January 2023 through his Ineos company.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Sunday Times is reporting the 72-year-old's wealth has dropped from £23.519bn to £17.046bn in the past year.

Ratcliffe told BBC Sport of his petro-chemical business Ineos in March: "Ineos is in a good place today but not in as good a place as it was three or four years ago.

"Europe has become a very difficult place to do business for industrial companies because energy prices now in Europe are five times America, which is where a lot of our competition is."

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester United
Related Articles
Keane ATTACKS Man Utd striker Hojlund: It was all wrong
Maresca lays out improvement of Chelsea matchwinner Cucurella
Amorim admits Man Utd lost at Chelsea eyeing Europa League final