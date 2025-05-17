Tribal Football
Most Read
Galatasaray steal march on rivals in Osimhen battle; Napoli talks at advanced stage
Liverpool join race for wantaway Chelsea forward
Real Madrid eye raid for SECOND Liverpool defender
AC Milan set price for Theo as Prem and LaLiga options emerge

Maresca lays out improvement of Chelsea matchwinner Cucurella

Paul Vegas
Maresca lays out improvement of Chelsea matchwinner Cucurella
Maresca lays out improvement of Chelsea matchwinner CucurellaBradley Collyer, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca paid tribute to matchwinner Marc Cucurella after their 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Friday night.

Cucurella struck in the second-half to further confirm his first-choice at Chelsea under Maresca this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked about the wing-back's improvements, Maresca said: "Cucu has a background with the Barcelona academy, La Masia. He grew up in a club where the philosophy or the idea that I like is similar.

"So the reason why Cucu is doing so good with us is also because we know him, what he can do and the way we like to play is exactly the way that is good for him. So it's in both ways.

"We try to work day by day and I said before that it's not important how big you are or how small. It's important to understand where you have to be, the position, the moment and he's doing very well. The other one that is doing very well is Enzo Fernandez. This season he scored goals, assists and he could score more."

Mentions
Premier LeagueCucurella MarcChelseaManchester United
Related Articles
Amorim admits Man Utd lost at Chelsea eyeing Europa League final
Maresca hails "very important" Chelsea win against Man Utd: They surprised me
Chelsea captain James: Victory over Man Utd was much-needed