Maresca lays out improvement of Chelsea matchwinner Cucurella

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca paid tribute to matchwinner Marc Cucurella after their 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Friday night.

Cucurella struck in the second-half to further confirm his first-choice at Chelsea under Maresca this season.

Asked about the wing-back's improvements, Maresca said: "Cucu has a background with the Barcelona academy, La Masia. He grew up in a club where the philosophy or the idea that I like is similar.

"So the reason why Cucu is doing so good with us is also because we know him, what he can do and the way we like to play is exactly the way that is good for him. So it's in both ways.

"We try to work day by day and I said before that it's not important how big you are or how small. It's important to understand where you have to be, the position, the moment and he's doing very well. The other one that is doing very well is Enzo Fernandez. This season he scored goals, assists and he could score more."