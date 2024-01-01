Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe explains backing Ten Hag

Tribal Football
Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe explains backing Ten HagProfimedia
Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has explained backing manager Erik ten Hag for the new season.

Ratcliffe decided to confirm and hand Ten Hag a new deal after exploring the prospect of replacing the Dutchman at the end of last season.

He told The Times: "Erik is a good guy and had been doing his best, but doing too much.

"He was trying to sort out the squad and fix leaks in the roof at the same time."

Ratcliffe also said: "I mean, the results speak for themselves.

"In the last ten or eleven years, it should have been a contender for the Premier League and Champions League (trophies) every year and it hasn’t at all. 

"It is a big responsibility to return the club to where it should be. It should be performing at least in the top eight in Europe. 

"Now if we can’t do that then we won’t have been successful."

