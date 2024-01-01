Ashworth publicly endorses Man Utd boss Ten Hag

Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth insists the club must push for sporting success.

The Red Devils have long been focusing on the commercial aspects of the club.

However, Ashworth has come in with the club’s new part-owners INEOS and hopes that they can shine on the field with both the men’s and women’s teams.

Ashworth stated on manager Erik ten Hag: “Our strong belief in him as one of Europe’s top coaches, and the partner we want to continue working with.”

He added in a letter to fans: “It’s my job, together with (technical director) Jason (Wilcox), to create the right support structures and environment around Erik, the staff and players to make that possible.

“Already, I can feel a strong sense of energy and determination around the group, as the players and staff return fresh from their breaks, including some exciting new additions to the squad, and to the coaching team.”