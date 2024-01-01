Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Enzo Zidane facing early retirement
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Man Utd willing to bid big for PSG starlet Simons
PSG make move for Man Utd attacking pair Sancho, Fernandes

Ashworth publicly endorses Man Utd boss Ten Hag

Ashworth publicly endorses Man Utd boss Ten Hag
Ashworth publicly endorses Man Utd boss Ten Hag
Ashworth publicly endorses Man Utd boss Ten HagAction Plus
Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth insists the club must push for sporting success.

The Red Devils have long been focusing on the commercial aspects of the club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Ashworth has come in with the club’s new part-owners INEOS and hopes that they can shine on the field with both the men’s and women’s teams.

Ashworth stated on manager Erik ten Hag: “Our strong belief in him as one of Europe’s top coaches, and the partner we want to continue working with.”

He added in a letter to fans: “It’s my job, together with (technical director) Jason (Wilcox), to create the right support structures and environment around Erik, the staff and players to make that possible.

“Already, I can feel a strong sense of energy and determination around the group, as the players and staff return fresh from their breaks, including some exciting new additions to the squad, and to the coaching team.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester Unitedten Hag Erik
Related Articles
Ten Hag: Man Utd still long way off winning Prem
Man Utd boss Ten Hag talks Ashworth, Wilcox and Vivell
Man Utd boss Ten Hag admits 'confrontational' Ineos talks ahead of signing new deal