Man Utd close staff canteen as part of cost-cuts

Manchester United’s latest cost-cutting measures include scrapping free staff meals and closing the canteen to save £1million.

Chief exec Omar Berrada has framed the decision as part of a broader strategy to build a stronger financial foundation for investment in the men’s and women’s teams.

However, the club continues to spend heavily elsewhere, recently paying off managers and parting ways with high-cost executives after brief stints.

Despite a net transfer spend exceeding £1 billion over the past decade, United have struggled to build a sustainable model for success.

Having already cut 250 jobs last year, another 150-200 staff members are now set to be made redundant.

The club will soon close the staff canteen at Old Trafford and Carrington, replacing free meals with fruit as part of its financial restructuring.