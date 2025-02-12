Tribal Football
Man Utd chiefs working on senior player clearout
Manchester United chiefs are actively working on a senior player clearout.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelöf and Jonny Evans are all set to leave the club this summer. 

Common to the latter three is that they have contract expiring this summer. 

The same is not true for Casemiro, who has one year left on his deal. 

But the Brazilian is completely out in the cold. As such, the veteran is expected to bid farewell to United also.

