Man Utd chiefs Berrada, Ashworth offer Ten Hag full support

Manchester United chiefs say manager Erik ten Hag has their full support.

The manager has overseen two defeats in the first three games of the season at United.

But chief exec Omar Berrada says: "It was a decision taken prior to both of our arrivals, but we are very happy with it.

"Erik has our full backing. We think he is the right coach for us.

"We have worked very closely together in this transfer window and we are going to continue working very closely with him to help get the best results out of the team."

United sporting director Dan Ashworth also said: "Very rarely do you go into a job as a sporting director and there is no manager in place.

"All I can do is reiterate that I've really enjoyed working with Erik for the last eight weeks.

"My job is to support him in every way I possible can, whether that's operationally, with recruitment, medical, psychology, the training ground flow to allow him to fully focus on the training pitch and match tactical plan, to deliver success for Manchester United."