Paul Vegas
Man Utd chief Berrada working through Ten Hag replacement shortlist
Manchester United chief exec Omar Berrada is actively sounding out potential replacements for manager Erik ten Hag.

Berrada, says the Daily Mail, has met with former Barcelona coach Xavi in Spain in recent weeks.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic is also on the shortlist, along with Brentford manager Thomas Frank and Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim.

United are 12th in the Premier League table going into their trip to West Ham this Sunday. 

Ten Hag, ahead of Sunday's clash, again insisted he and the football board were on the same page.

