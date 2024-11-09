Tribal Football
Man Utd caretaker Van Nistelrooy: Fernandes sets ideal example
Manchester United caretaker boss Ruud van Nistelrooy is full of praise for captain Bruno Fernandes.

Van Nistelrooy has no doubts about the status Fernandes enjoys inside the club.

"He's an example of how he lives the game as a professional," he told MUTV.

"And of course as a captain, he's leading the team in being a role model in how to be the best professional he can be. Also, helping others in many situations on and off the pitch. He's a great example and a great captain."

Van Nistelrooy added: "If you think about it, January 2020 when he came in - it's now November 2024 and I don't need to explain how fit you have to be because you have to play all the games. That's how professional you are."

