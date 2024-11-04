Tribal Football
Most Read
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde expects close battle with Real Betis
Man Utd put aside £175M for three Sporting CP stars
UEFA release statement over Real Madrid Ballon d'Or controversy
Ballardini shadow looms as Genoa coach Gilardino faces decisive Parma clash

Man Utd caretaker Van Nistelrooy: Amorim selection demands?

Paul Vegas
Man Utd caretaker Van Nistelrooy: Amorim selection demands?
Man Utd caretaker Van Nistelrooy: Amorim selection demands?Action Plus
Manchester United caretaker Ruud van Nistelrooy says he's in charge of team selection.

After their 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday, Van Nistelrooy insists there's been no input from incoming manager Ruben Amorim over who to play.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Amorim will leave Sporting CP to take charge of United at the beginning of the next international break.

"No, there has been no contact," said the interim manager. "It has been clearly communicated to the players that I will be in charge of Leicester until next Sunday.

"And then it's up to the new manager. So that is clear for the players and the technical staff. And we are now fully focused on winning these next matches. '' 

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester United
Related Articles
Ex-Sporting CP chief Geraldes questions Amorim buyout clause met by Man Utd
De Zerbi, Rabiot delighted for Marseille matchwinner Greenwood after tough week
Gyokeres makes Man Utd decision amid Al Nassr interest