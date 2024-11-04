Man Utd caretaker Van Nistelrooy: Amorim selection demands?

Manchester United caretaker Ruud van Nistelrooy says he's in charge of team selection.

After their 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday, Van Nistelrooy insists there's been no input from incoming manager Ruben Amorim over who to play.

Amorim will leave Sporting CP to take charge of United at the beginning of the next international break.

"No, there has been no contact," said the interim manager. "It has been clearly communicated to the players that I will be in charge of Leicester until next Sunday.

"And then it's up to the new manager. So that is clear for the players and the technical staff. And we are now fully focused on winning these next matches. ''