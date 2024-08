Man Utd boss Ten Hag on new signings: We have to look for better

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has hinted more signings are on the way.

Ten Hag was asked for a transfers update after defeat at Brighton.

He said, "When we have news, we will come out as a club. You have to look for better, we have an opportunity but we have to find the right options.

"So far we are happy with this squad and we go with this squad into the league."

PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte is said to be a step away from signing for United this weekend.