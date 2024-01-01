Man Utd boss Ten Hag offers Shaw fitness update

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag gave a fitness update regarding his first team.

The Red Devils are set to take on Barnsley in the League Cup on Tuesday night.

As they prepare for the clash against the lower league club, Ten Hag may be able to call on several players who were doubts for the game.

"They are all available," he said of trio Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez.

"They are good.

"I hope I have headaches because, last year, I also had headaches, but there were no players available.

"So, I hope I have many players available and we can make a selection from game to game. Definitely, we have to rotate because we have to cover so many games and so it's not only about a starting XI."

On Luke Shaw, Ten Hag said: "First, Luke Shaw, he's progressing but not ready yet to be selected.

"Of course, we have a plan in our head when he can be ready but you are always dependent on how the progress will go. You can't think, you can't make a suggestion (of a return date) because there are so many factors why a plan can accelerate or slow down."