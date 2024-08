Man Utd boss Ten Hag makes clear Casemiro plans

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has stated he expects Casemiro to stay this season.

The veteran midfielder has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

But Ten Hag says: "I have not received any signals that he will not remain at the club.

"We are very happy about this."

Casemiro's deal runs to 2026 with the option of another year.