Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Mainoo has everything to become the perfect midfielder

Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Mainoo has everything to become the perfect midfielder

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is delighted with the progress of midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

Ten Hag admits the youngster is at the centre of his season plans.

Advertisement Advertisement

“He collected such good experiences (at the Euros) and those experiences will help him to become a better player, 100 per cent,” said the United boss. “Where do I see him?

“The perfect midfielder is one who is very good in attacking, very good in defending. He’s a player who can do that. He can play as an attacking midfielder and also as a holding midfielder.

“We have to see from situation to situation and occasion to occasion who is available, the opponents, where we can hurt the opponent or take some strength from the opponent, where we use the players.

“So with Kobbie, we can use him as an attacking midfield or a holding midfielder. In approaching games, this is what’s needed."