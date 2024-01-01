Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains Mount plans

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag sees Mason Mount as part of his attack.

Ten Hag admits he doesn't see Mount as a box-to-box midfielder.

The Dutchman said: "I think he is versatile and I think we we can use him in more than one position, but it will be more in an attacking position than in a more defensive position.

"Each case is different. We can't explain for every game, but of course when a player has questions and he doesn't understand, I am always open for conversations. Sometimes I will take the initiative but I don't want to explain for every game why I made however many decisions I have to make.

"There are so many and I cannot explain them all."