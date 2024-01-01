Tribal Football
Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains Mount plans

Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains Mount plans
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag sees Mason Mount as part of his attack.

Ten Hag admits he doesn't see Mount as a box-to-box midfielder.

The Dutchman said: "I think he is versatile and I think we we can use him in more than one position, but it will be more in an attacking position than in a more defensive position.

"Each case is different. We can't explain for every game, but of course when a player has questions and he doesn't understand, I am always open for conversations. Sometimes I will take the initiative but I don't want to explain for every game why I made however many decisions I have to make.

"There are so many and I cannot explain them all."

Premier LeagueMount MasonManchester United
