Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was happy to include Christian Eriksen in today's win at Southampton.

The Dane played in central midfield as United won 3-0 at St Mary's.

Ten Hag said before kickoff: "He had a good preseason, and he has been good in training.

"He has deserved to start,."

Matthijs de Ligt, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho struck for United, with Andre Onana also denying Cameron Archer from the penalty spot.