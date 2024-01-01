Tribal Football
Man Utd boss Ten Hag "disappointed" after draw at Palace
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admitted disappointment after their 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

United dominated and hit the bar twice, though needed a superb double-save from Andre Onana to hold onto the point late on.

Ten Hag later said: "The performance is good, but for a performance, you don’t get points. You have to score a goal. Of course, I am quite disappointed when you are so dominant in a game. We played some very good football but also did some very good pressing. You are so dictating in a game but you don’t score."

On whether hitting the bar twice was bad luck, he said: "In that action, absolutely. The finish from (Alejandro) Garnacho, nothing wrong with this. Then in the rebound, Bruno (Fernandes), nothing wrong with this. It’s a difficult ball to take. That is bad luck."

On Onana's save, he added: "Football is relentless, as we all know and they got their moment in the 44th minute. We make one mistake and it was a big chance but also, Onana played a brilliant game. That was a good save but also, especially the one in the second half. "

