England caretaker coach Carsley explains Eze, Maguire axing

England interim boss Lee Carsley has thrown down the gauntlet to several star players.

The former Under-21s boss believes that England’s big names should not take their place for granted.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire and Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze were both axed from the squad this week.

England interim boss Carsley said: “There’s definitely a balance with that because you need to create a team spirit, a unity within the squad and if every time a window comes along and you have the feeling: 'Will I won’t I?'

“But the reality is you want a player to be coming in top form and fighting for a position in the team. I don’t think anyone turns up, especially with England, expecting to play. Getting out of this Nations League is important for us in terms of setting up the World Cup qualification.

“The players that have been left out have all got a case to be in the squad but I thought it was important, we saw the benefit in the last squad, of being fresh and feeling fresh, a lot of energy.

“I thought it was important that it is not just a copy and a paste, I want them to feel like they have earned their place in the squad. I have spoken to all of the players who aren't involved and I've had good conversations with them.”