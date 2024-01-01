Man Utd boss Ten Hag coy on Sancho selection return

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has spoken about the return of Jadon Sancho.

The winger missed the first Premier League game of the season with an illness.

Advertisement Advertisement

But he may be in the squad when they take on Brighton in the early kick off on Saturday.

Ten Hag stated: "We will see. We have a squad and I hope we will have a squad with double positioning.

“When we go into the season after 1 September, then that also means you can't select all the players for a game. But we need all the players throughout the season because this will be a season of survival of the fittest.

“We have to manage it but also the attitude of the players is important. Sometimes they will be disappointed but they have to deal with it. You don't win with 11, you win as a squad.

“The prizes are decided next May so, until then, we need all the players in the squad and we need a high level of high motivation. That is not an expectation, it is a demand from the club and the manager. It is the squad over everything and that will always be more important than just one individual."