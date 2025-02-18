Man Utd boss Amorim: You can see Zirkzee improving

Manager Ruben Amorim believes Joshua Zirkzee is improving physically, becoming faster, stronger, and more effective in duels.

Despite Manchester United’s defeat to Tottenham, the Dutch forward was a standout performer, building on his FA Cup goal against Leicester with an encouraging display.

Advertisement Advertisement

Starting for the first time in five games, the 23-year-old showcased his technical quality and came close to scoring in both halves.

“I think Josh is not a clear (number) nine, he played more as a 10 (attacking midfielder),” Amorim said of Josh’s performance away to Tottenham.

“He’s stronger physically, he’s thinner, he’s working really hard, and he plays in a better position for him.

“He’s improving, he’s winning more duels and he’s even faster, you feel that in the game, and that helps to make the decision.”