Man Utd boss Amorim won't compromise tactics despite form

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has reiterated he will not deviate from his way of coaching.

The Portuguese came into the club to replace Erik ten Hag, leaving his job at Sporting CP midseason.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Amorim has found life tough to adjust to in the Premier League so far.

"I cannot change my idea in one day because we will lose much more now," he said.

"So I will try to do it the way I am trying to do it.

"I adapt for every game - the positioning, the way the players are trying to cope without training.

“So it's really hard for them. But I maintain my idea, I want to play a certain way until the end.

"If I change everything now, we are going to lose everything."

"Like I said, you cannot go back," he added in another interview.

"We have to continue to push. Remember we had like four training sessions all together. So that is important.

“I know what you guys are trying to reach (for, with your questions) but it is really clear.

"I was here because of my idea and I will continue to do my idea until the end."