Man Utd boss Amorim tells Ten Hag: Social media the difference
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits he agrees with predecessor Erik ten Hag's words about today's modern player.

Ten Hag stated this week that he found today's pros struggle to handle criticism.

Asked about the Dutchman's comments, Amorim said: “I think it is completely different for players now than before. You used to only have newspapers, nothing else.

"This is very different with social media. You cannot go on social media without reading about yourself. If you read something bad, you automatically focus on.

“Then you can read a hundred positive things, but that one bad one lingers. I think that's really hard for them. You can call that soft, but they just face criticism that can be tricky. That is simply modern football and players must be prepared for that.”

