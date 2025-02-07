Man Utd boss Amorim: Rashford and I see football differently

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim revealed that Marcus Rashford left the club because they couldn’t see eye-to-eye.

Rashford, 27, joined Aston Villa on loan after expressing his desire for a "new challenge," having not played for United since December.

Villa hold an option to make the move permanent for £40 million, potentially ending Rashford’s long-standing association with United.

"I couldn't get Marcus to see the way you're supposed to play football and to train the way I see it," Amorim said.

"Sometimes you have one player that is really good with one coach, and the same player with another coach is different.

"I wish the best to Rashford and to (Villa manager) Unai Emery, and they can connect because he's a very good player."

Asked for specifics, he added: "You know, like me, that it's not the way that occurs.

"It's something that you feel as a coach and as a player. It's quite normal. It happened with a lot of coaches.

"The important thing is that I'm here saying that was my decision, like Ty (Malacia) and Antony was my decision to do these loans, and to keep some players even without any transfers."