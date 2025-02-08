Man Utd boss Amorim on Hojlund complaints: It's good
The Denmark striker was clearly frustrated during last night's FA Cup win against Leicester City as passes consistenty went astray.
But Amorim reflected afterwards, "I think that's a good thing. I wouldn't say a single bad word about that kind of behavior. He has to understand that he sometimes has to do a job without touching the ball.
"He must not get so frustrated, because at the next moment he may be in a situation close to the target, so he has to be calm.
"But he's a character, and if you know players of the kind he has from that country, then they always want more. They want to score, they feel the criticism. So that's a good thing. But he wants to improve.
"An attacker needs a really good team to deliver really good balls to him, and we are not helping our attackers at the moment."