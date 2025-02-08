Man Utd boss Amorim on Hojlund complaints: It's good

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is happy seeing Rasmus Hojlund demand better from his teammates.

The Denmark striker was clearly frustrated during last night's FA Cup win against Leicester City as passes consistenty went astray.

But Amorim reflected afterwards, "I think that's a good thing. I wouldn't say a single bad word about that kind of behavior. He has to understand that he sometimes has to do a job without touching the ball.

"He must not get so frustrated, because at the next moment he may be in a situation close to the target, so he has to be calm.

"But he's a character, and if you know players of the kind he has from that country, then they always want more. They want to score, they feel the criticism. So that's a good thing. But he wants to improve.

"An attacker needs a really good team to deliver really good balls to him, and we are not helping our attackers at the moment."