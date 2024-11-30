Tribal Football
Most Read
Hurzeler on Brighton's Veltman: He’s one of the most underestimated players in the league
Monza coach Nesta knows fans desperate for derby win against Como
Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin signs first professional contract
Barcelona WITHDRAW new contract offer from De Jong

Man Utd boss Amorim: Mount is a real footballer

Paul Vegas
Man Utd boss Amorim: Mount is a real footballer
Man Utd boss Amorim: Mount is a real footballerTribalfootball
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits he wants Mason Mount to reach his potential with the club.

Mount's time with United has been plagued by injury since his arrival last year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Amorim said, "First of all, he's working really hard. Then you have to understand the human being.

"He's shown that he's a really good player. He's a European champion. He just needs to stay in shape. Like all the guys in the team, he's a quality player.

"He needs to improve and believe in himself. In some details, you can see that Mason Mount is a real footballer. We all believe in him here. I believe a lot in Mason Mount."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueMount MasonManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd make contract decision for Eriksen
Van Nistelrooy admits Maresca influence on Leicester decision
Van Nistelrooy "proud and excited" taking charge of Leicester; breaks down squad