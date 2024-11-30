Man Utd boss Amorim: Mount is a real footballer

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits he wants Mason Mount to reach his potential with the club.

Mount's time with United has been plagued by injury since his arrival last year.

Amorim said, "First of all, he's working really hard. Then you have to understand the human being.

"He's shown that he's a really good player. He's a European champion. He just needs to stay in shape. Like all the guys in the team, he's a quality player.

"He needs to improve and believe in himself. In some details, you can see that Mason Mount is a real footballer. We all believe in him here. I believe a lot in Mason Mount."

