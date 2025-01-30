Tribal Football
Man Utd boss Amorim: It's clear we can improve

Action Plus
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits he'd like to see new additions made before next week's transfer deadline.

Amorim, however, admits their issues with the Profit and Sustainability laws are proving restrictive.

He said, “Our focus is to work with the players that we have.

“I think it is clear we can improve as a team, all of us, if we have time to train and if we put some wins together. So, it will be so much easier. 

“We had so many games compared to training, that is how, for me, it is the biggest problem to start in the middle of a season, especially, in that moment, with a lot of games.”

