Man Utd boss Amorim insists he's happy with Garnacho after Cup exit

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he's happy counting on Alejandro Garnacho.

Amorim was asked about Garnacho after United's FA Cup penalty shootout defeat to Fulham on Sunday.

The winger hasn't scored since November, but his manager insists he's unconcerned.

He said, “No, I think you can feel it that he has like a little bit that knock in the knee. He’s good in transitions. We need that in the team sometimes. He’s creating and trying to go one against one.

“He’s also a thing that we lack in this squad. So, I think he’s training well. I think he did well today. So he has to be ready for the next match.”

On his selection plans for the first-leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie with Real Sociedad, Amorim also said: "Anything can happen in the next games.

"During training, we don't have a lot of time to train, but we need to see the opposition, feel the moment of the player physically in this moment with a lot of games.

“Because we are going to start playing Thursday/Sunday, anything can happen. But I will focus on just the next game, you know, try and in that way, like I'm going to change the striker. No, I will choose the best players to win the next match.”