Man Utd boss Amorim hits back at Rooney over "naive" row

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has hit back at Wayne Rooney after their FA Cup exit at the hands of Fulham on Sunday.

After United were eliminated on penalties, Amorim declared he was planning towards building a team to win the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

His comments, however, were branded "naive" by former United captain Rooney.

In response, Amorim said: "Being naive is to think we are going to do it this season or be the best contender next season.

"So I know that in this moment everybody knows everything. I was a pundit when I finished my career. I know it’s really easy.

"Our goal is to win the Premier League. Maybe it is not with me. But our goal as a club, the board, is to win the Premier League like we did in the past with all the great glories and legends of this club.

"I’m not naive. That’s why I’m here at 40 years old, coaching Manchester United."