Fulham keeper Leno: A brilliant job by us
Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno wants to reach the FA Cup final after Sunday's win at Manchester United.
Fulham bundled United out on penalties with the scores ending after extra-time 1-1.
Leno said afterwards: "Unbelievable. I think we deserved to win after 90 minutes. Of course, penalties, it is sometimes a lottery and luckily we won.
"The goalie coach told me couple of information, but my feeling is more important. I went the wrong way three times, but credit to our penalty takers - it is not easy.
"Brilliant job from all of us."
On wanting to reach Wembley, the German added: "100%. Two-years ago we lost in the quarter final
and we're in the quarter final again.
"We want to go to Wembley 100%."