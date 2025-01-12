Man Utd boss Amorim happy with Ugarte progress

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is happy with what he's seeing from Manuel Ugarte.

Amorim believes the August signing is now finding his feet in the Premier League.

“I think he has become better with the ball since then, and in playing between the lines,” said Amorim.

“He’s continued to be an aggressive player, but I think he has improved in many ways.

“He is from Uruguay, which can help, but he is a good example. It is a really important position in the team, so it was easier to pass the message to Ugarte, but I think others are also improving."