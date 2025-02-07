Tribal Football
Man Utd boss Amorim happy starting Dorgu for FA Cup win

Paul Vegas
Man Utd boss Amorim happy starting Dorgu for FA Cup win
Manchester United
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim gave Patrick Dorgu a full debut in Friday night's FA Cup win against Leicester City.

The signing from Lecce started on the flank in midfield.

Before kickoff, Amorim said: "He did very well.

"He has pace, he has the ability to play on both sides, he has great characteristics that can help us, especially in the way that we play the game.

"All of them have to be prepared, so he is ready to play. Of course, he is going to be a little bit anxious - this is a massive club - but we are going to help him and we believe a lot in him."

Amorim also added young goalkeeper Hubert Graczyk on the bench. He added: "We have some injuries in that position, but this is the moment that we need to use our players from our academy. They need to be ready to cope with the demand of the club."

Premier League, Dorgu Patrick, Manchester United, Leicester
