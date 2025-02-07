Tribal Football
Most Read
Thiago Messi scores ELEVEN goals in one Inter Miami match
Man Utd boss Amorim: Rashford and I see football differently
REVEALED: Arsenal made Jan attempts for four striker targets
Amorim: I know I'm risking Man Utd job

Keane slams "shocking, poor" Man Utd during FA Cup win

Paul Vegas
Keane slams "shocking, poor" Man Utd during FA Cup win
Keane slams "shocking, poor" Man Utd during FA Cup winAction Plus
Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane slammed the players during Friday night's FA Cup win against Leicester City.

The Foxes held a 1-0 lead at halftime before United fought back through Josh Zirkzee and Harry Maguire's controversial injury-time winner.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Keane said on ITV at halftime: "It has been shocking, really really poor. They are boring now.

"They should remind the players in the dressing room what the game is about. There is a goal that end. No energy, there is no energy in the stadium, they are waiting for something to happen.

"A lack of confidence, the urgency, giving it away cheaply. I just look at it from a United point of view and I’m thinking, 'My goodness, is this what its come to?' Nowhere near good enough."

Mentions
Premier LeagueKeane RoyManchester UnitedLeicester
Related Articles
Amorim admits Man Utd flat despite FA Cup win against Leicester
Man Utd matchwinner Maguire: We deserved FA Cup victory against Leicester
Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy furious after FA Cup defeat at Man Utd