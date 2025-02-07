Keane slams "shocking, poor" Man Utd during FA Cup win

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane slammed the players during Friday night's FA Cup win against Leicester City.

The Foxes held a 1-0 lead at halftime before United fought back through Josh Zirkzee and Harry Maguire's controversial injury-time winner.

Keane said on ITV at halftime: "It has been shocking, really really poor. They are boring now.

"They should remind the players in the dressing room what the game is about. There is a goal that end. No energy, there is no energy in the stadium, they are waiting for something to happen.

"A lack of confidence, the urgency, giving it away cheaply. I just look at it from a United point of view and I’m thinking, 'My goodness, is this what its come to?' Nowhere near good enough."