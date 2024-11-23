Man Utd boss Amorim: Give me two years to prove myself

Ruben Amorim has given himself two years to prove himself as Manchester United manager.

The former Sporting CP coach is now the sixth manager in 11 years at Old Trafford.

Advertisement Advertisement

Amorim said: “In two years you will understand if I am the right man to be in this process.

“In two years you can understand if you want to continue on this path or you want to change.

“I know if you are at Manchester United you have to win games, so I will not tell you I need a lot of time.”

He also said ahead of Sunday's debut against Ipswich: “Call me naïve but I believe I am the right guy in the right moment. I truly believe I am the right guy."