Man Utd boss Amorim eager to work with Mount
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he's eager to give Mason Mount a chance.

Mount is fully fit as Amorim takes charge after the sacking of Erik ten Hag.

"I have to tell you I love that kid," Amorim said.

"You can look in his eyes that he wants this so bad. And this is the most important thing for me.

"I know he was suffering from injuries, he was not on the pitch, but now he's trying to stay fit and we hope he can continue to be fit, to show all the talent that he's shown, for example, in Chelsea."

