Paul Vegas
Man Utd boss Amorim drops fresh Garnacho transfer hint
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he is counting on Alejandro Garnacho for next season.

The Argentina winger has been linked with a move away this summer.

However, Amorim says he's been happy with Garnacho in a new, right-sided role, while also praising young defender Ayden Heaven, who was signed in January from Arsenal.

"I’m really excited for next season and I’m really stressed for next season as I put a lot of pressure on us. We had bad luck with injuries but you can look at the Premier League, everybody had some injuries," he said.

"When you have an injury you find something that is going to be so important in the future, so I found out Garna can play on the right, we found out Ayden is ready to stay in our squad and maybe we can change the way we are going to go the market.

"There are always good things in the bad things."

