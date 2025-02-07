Man Utd boss Amorim demands more goals from midfield

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he needs to find more goals from their midfield.

Amorim includes new signing Patrick Dorgu in that assessment ahead of tonight's FA Cup fourth round tie with Leicester City.

“We have to find players to play in the different positions,” said Amorim at Thursday's media conference.

“We can say in the way we play, with Dorgu, we have one more winger to play in both sides. Of course, it’s going to take time so it’s not going to solve all the problems.

“We have to improve. We create chances, we don’t score. We have many shots inside the box and we catch (hit) always one player, so these small things, I think we can improve.

“I think Amad can score more, Bruno (Fernandes) can score more, even Kobbie Mainoo can score more, playing in that position a little bit further on the pitch.

“So, we have to improve as a team, we have a little bit more time. Let’s see in the end of the season.”

Premier League, Dorgu Patrick, Manchester United
