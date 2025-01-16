Man Utd boss Amorim delivers positive Shaw, Mount update

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is upbeat on the injury return of England duo Mason Mount and Luke Shaw.

Fullback Shaw could be back in action next week, stated Amorim, while Mount could return by the end of the month.

He said yesterday: "Luke Shaw is nearer than Mason Mount.

"Mason Mount will take a little bit longer. Luke, we'll see in the next week or two. We'll see if he's returning."

Asked about rumours that Mount's season was over, Amorim declared: "No, that's not true."