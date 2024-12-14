Man City boss Guardiola: I know why we're struggling

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is convinced his players will be up for Sunday's derby against Manchester United.

City host United having won just once in the past ten games.

“It’s an important football game,” said Guardiola.

“It’s important emotionally for our fans in the stadium and it’s special, but always in these types of games I would say that the less emotional you are you will be better.

“I think in our jobs always we want to do our best and when it doesn’t happen you’re more uncomfortable.

“Not just managers, but especially the people under scrutiny for every step we do as a team.

“You think more about what can you do, I feel the past few weeks with the situation (the way it) is with the results… I’m really pleased for the way we played and have a certain authority in what I’ve done in my career so that I know when we play good or not.

“We have to shoot more, yeah, do less mistakes, yeah, but the game is there.

“The rest of the games we were there. I know the reason why, that’s why you move forward, keep working, this is what we have to do.”

