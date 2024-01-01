Man Utd blocked from Overy deal

Manchester United are facing a battle to secure a young talent on their radar.

The Red Devils are seeking Australian whizkid James Overy, who is only 17 years old.However, The Sun states that to get the player registered will not be an easy process.

Advertisement Advertisement

The youngster and his family have already found a house near the club in Cheshire.

However, his deal is being looked at by FIFA and the Premier League, which could be a time consuming process.

He first joined non-league side Newton Abbot Spurs in March when he moved to England from Perth.

But he has since sought a move to United, which is sooner than the 16 weeks FIFA rules state players cannot move after they join a new team.