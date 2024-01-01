Tribal Football
Most Read
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Rashford to go? Why it's lining up Man Utd's No10 will be sacrificed for PSR
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Man Utd inform PSG they won't meet current Ugarte price

Man Utd blocked from Overy deal

Man Utd blocked from Overy deal
Man Utd being blocked from Overy deal
Man Utd being blocked from Overy dealAction Plus
Manchester United are facing a battle to secure a young talent on their radar.

The Red Devils are seeking Australian whizkid James Overy, who is only 17 years old.However, The Sun states that to get the player registered will not be an easy process.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The youngster and his family have already found a house near the club in Cheshire.

However, his deal is being looked at by FIFA and the Premier League, which could be a time consuming process.

He first joined non-league side Newton Abbot Spurs in March when he moved to England from Perth.

But he has since sought a move to United, which is sooner than the 16 weeks FIFA rules state players cannot move after they join a new team.

Mentions
Premier LeagueOvery JamesManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Perth Glory goalkeeper Cook trialling with Sunderland, Man Utd
STILL ON? Man Utd go back to Fiorentina about new Amrabat deal
Rashford to go? Why it's lining up Man Utd's No10 will be sacrificed for PSR