Manchester United midfielder Amad Diallo admits he's grateful for the support of manager Erik ten Hag.

Amad has enjoyed a major breakthrough at United this season.

He told Sky Sports: "He is important to me.

"He is there to help everyone. Even if you're not playing, he's there talking to you so you stay focused on the training ground.

"If you want to earn things on the field, you have to be ready in training."