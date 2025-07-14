Man Utd appoint former academy graduate Darren Fletcher as Under-18s lead coach

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Darren Fletcher as lead coach of the Under-18s.

The Scottish international previously spent 20 years at the club as a player, making over 340 appearances as he established himself as a player to remember under manager Sir Alex Ferguson. He will now succeed Adam Lawrence, who left the club earlier this summer to pursue a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Speaking on the appointment, Fletcher said: “I am really excited to take on this new role and increase my responsibility to directly develop our young players.

"I’m looking forward to working with such a talented age-group; supporting them to reach their potential and preparing them to enjoy careers at the highest level possible.”

Director of football, Jason Wilcox also commented on his new role and explained how somebody such as Fletcher is the perfect fit for the role after going through the club’s system himself.

“We are delighted that Darren will lead our Under-18s group. He knows exactly what it takes to be a successful Academy graduate and has played a key role in shaping the pathway for so many of our young players in recent years.

“Darren’s excellent relationships across the entire staff will only increase the strong connection between the Academy and first team, further enhancing our ability to produce world-class players ready to excel at Manchester United.”

Fletcher has taken a number of roles with the club since returning in 2020 including being a coach for the Under-16s to becoming technical director. The 41 year old seems like a perfect fit for his new position at United and will help guide a new generation of players with his knowledge and expertise of the game.