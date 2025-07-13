Man United "really like" Real Madrid outcast

Man United are reportedly big fans of Real Madrid winger Rodrygo and the Premier League side could be set to launch an ambitious bid.

Rodrygo, 24, has found himself on the periphery under new manager Xabi Alonso, making just one start in this summer’s new look FIFA Club World Cup.

The Brazil international has been heavily linked with a move away, with Arsenal said to be the most interested in his services.

According to Spanish journalist Jorge C Picon, Ruben Amorim’s side could look to launch an ambitious bid for Rodrygo once they complete the signing of Bryan Mbeumo.

Amorim is said to be very keen on overseeing a major overhaul of United’s attacking line-up following their worst ever Premier League campaign.