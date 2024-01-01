Tribal Football
Most Read
Fiorentina signing Richardson admits Amrabat and Pogba influences
Man Utd chief Ashworth explains bringing in De Ligt, Mazraoui
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Leicester lining up bid for Arsenal star

Man Utd and PSG discuss Sancho, Ugarte deals

Man Utd and PSG discuss Sancho, Ugarte deals
Man Utd and PSG discuss Sancho, Ugarte deals
Man Utd and PSG discuss Sancho, Ugarte dealsAction Plus
Manchester United are close to coming to an arrangement with Paris Saint-Germain for two transfers.

The Red Devils and PSG are involved in talks over Jadon Sancho and Manuel Ugarte.

Advertisement
Advertisement

PSG want to sign Sancho, while United are keen to bring in the Uruguayan midfielder.

According to The Independent, Sancho will be signing for PSG on a loan with an obligation to buy.

United will then do a deal for Ugarte, which may well have very similar terms.

The Red Devils do have to worry about the Premier League’s PSR and do not want to overspend on players this summer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSancho JadonUgarte ManuelManchester UnitedPSGLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
PSG sideline Ugarte amid Man Utd talks
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
Ugarte wants Man Utd move but "no agreement" has been made