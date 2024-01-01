Man Utd and PSG discuss Sancho, Ugarte deals

Manchester United are close to coming to an arrangement with Paris Saint-Germain for two transfers.

The Red Devils and PSG are involved in talks over Jadon Sancho and Manuel Ugarte.

Advertisement Advertisement

PSG want to sign Sancho, while United are keen to bring in the Uruguayan midfielder.

According to The Independent, Sancho will be signing for PSG on a loan with an obligation to buy.

United will then do a deal for Ugarte, which may well have very similar terms.

The Red Devils do have to worry about the Premier League’s PSR and do not want to overspend on players this summer.