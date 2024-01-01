Man Utd agree personal terms with Bayern Munich defender De Ligt

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with highly rated defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Netherlands and Bayern Munich center half could finally be set for a move to the Red Devils.

Advertisement Advertisement

De Ligt was linked to United several years ago when he left Ajax and eventually moved to Juventus.

Per The Mirror, his representatives have held talks with United, while De Ligt has spoken with head coach Erik ten Hag.

Bayern have no issues with selling, provided their valuation is met and they can find a replacement.

The German giants see the likes of Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae as their defensive starters.