Man Utd add Lecce wing-back Dorgu to shopping list

Manchester United have added Patrick Dorgu to their targets for the left wing-back position.

The Red Devils want to give manager Ruben Amorim a serious option on that side.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Tyrell Malacia is fit, he has looked a shadow of the player he was prior to two knee surgeries.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the 20-year-old Lecce youngster Dorgu may be the one to come in this winter.

United are also said to be hot on the heels of Nuno Mendes from Paris Saint-Germain.

Milos Kerkez is the third option, but he may come at a hefty price from Bournemouth.