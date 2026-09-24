Man Utd accounts reveal the club were forced to pay over £8M to sack Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim was sacked by Manchester United in January 2026 and the cost of his sacking has now been revealed.

Amorim had a 38.1% win rate at United when he was sacked earlier this year, the worst of any permanent United manager in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, excluding interim Ralf Rangnick.

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The Portuguese tactician had 15 wins from 47 Premier League games and finished 15th in the 2024/25 Premier League, their lowest top-flight finish since relegation in 1974.

In his first 25 Premier League games, United had won only 6, drawn 6 and lost 13, with just 4 clean sheets. Sacking Amorim was a huge relief for supporters as Michael Carrick stepped up and helped the side back to the Champions League.

Amorim’s exit came well ahead of the expiry of his two-and-a-half year deal and as revealed this week, United accounts state that the side their exceptional items for the year were £8.2M, which is made up by the severance package that they agreed with Amorim.

This fee also included a severance package for his coaches Carlos Fernandes, Adelio Candido, Emanuel Ferro and Jorge Vital as United underwent a much needed makeover under Carrick.

United initially reported a maximum potential cost of £16.7m for Amorim and his staff but because he was snapped up by AC Milan, the fee was cut in half.

Interestingly, despite Amorim’s fee, the Red Devils earned £677.6m in the year ended 30 June, up from the previous record of £666.5m the year before. However, even after record revenue, the club’s current debt is around £1.3BN.