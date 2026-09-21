Neville reveals exactly what Man Utd need to do to avoid Carrick being sacked

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has explained what the team need to do to get back on track.

United are currently 12th, already 10 points behind Manchester City after only 5 points from 5 Premier League games, which is their joint-worst start at this stage, alongside 2014–15.

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A draw against Fulham over the weekend only piles on the pressure for manager Michael Carrick who took over the side in January, leading the club back to the Champions League.

United are currently 20th in the Premier League for distance covered at high intensity, time spent at high intensity, total sprints and time spent sprinting as issues grow amongst the squad.

Neville, who knows what it takes to bring success to United, spoke on the side after the poor result against the Cottagers, revealing that one tactical change must be made.

"There's a question over the physicality of the team. Carlos Baleba's definitely going to come in after the international break. He needs to come in because they need more force, more power, more aggression," Neville said on the Gary Neville podcast.

"They're too nice and too easy to play against. There are not enough players thinking about playing off the ball. That team doesn't have the balance.

"Do they have to go to a 4-3-3? You've got (Marcus) Rashford on the left, (Bryan) Mbuemo on the right, (Matheus) Cunha up front and Bruno (Fernandes) as the 10.”

Neville continued: "They're too open. The two wide players are too wide which leaves the midfield exposed. If Bruno doesn't get back in you've effectively got a 4-2-4 and then you've got problems. You could try it with Baleba and Mainoo, but I think eventually they have to go with a solid three in midfield."

Carrick is averaging only 1 point per Premier League game, compared with 2.3 points per game across those 17 matches last season. If United are to stop the former midfielder from being sacked, they may have to listen to Neville as the side take a much needed 3week break.